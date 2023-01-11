If you dare authority of newly installed Bomaa chief, I’ll fight till last blood - Dormaahene

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has reacted to last Sunday’s chieftaincy dispute at Bomaa in the Ahafo Region which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to five other persons.
At a press conference in Sunyani Wednesday (Jan 11, 2023), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II said it was unfortunate that the incident happened and advised the youth in the area to stay calm and not allow anyone to deceive them.
He said his focus was to ensure the rapid development of the community, after he had finished installing the new chief.
Ceremony
He said processes leading to the installation of the new chief at Bomaa was peaceful, because he, himself (Dormaahene) was in the community to perform his customary rites until the following day when he heard about the shooting incident.
Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu said he would not change his decision of installing a new chief at Bomaa, saying, “I have installed someone as Bomaahene, period, it can’t change. If you dare that person's authority, I will fight you till I lose my last blood”, he said at the press conference which was covered by Graphic Online's reporter in Sunyani, Biiya Mukasah Ali.
He cautioned individuals who were fanning the Bomaa chieftaincy dispute to stay away from it for the sake of peace and development.
Investigate shooting incident
On the Bomaa shooting incident last Sunday, which led to the death of one person, the Dormaahene, has asked the police to do a thorough investigation and identify who fired the shot.
Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II addressing the media in Sunyani today said the police should launch a swift investigation to bring the person who shot and killed the 40-year-old teacher, Joseph Oduro Beniako to book.
He explained that in order not to get a bad name about the death and disturbances in the community, “I want the security agencies to investigate and find the killer of the young man”.
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the deceased popularly known as “Sir Joe” was shot dead on the spot, while five others sustained gunshot wounds at about 11pm at Bomaa.
The shooting erupted during a disagreement over the installation of a new chief in the town after the death of the Bomaahene, Nana Kwafo Akoto.
The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has said the Bomaa area is under the Dormaa paramountcy.
The chiefs and some people of the area on their part have challenged that position by the Dormaahene and insisted that they owe allegiance to Asanteman and therefore will continue their allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Some chiefs and elders from Bomaa recently called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to pledge their continued allegiance. [WATCH ATTACHED VIDEO BELOW]
One faction initiated moves to install a new chief at Bomaa and this resulted in the shooting incident leading to the death of one person and injuries to others on Sunday
Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu, said before the shooting incident on Sunday, all customary rites for the installation of the new chief, Barima Kyeremeh Gyanaa had been performed.
Following the disturbances in the farming community, the Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) moved in to intervene and imposed a curfew on the community, which took force from 5 pm to 7 am daily, pending periodic assessments and reviews.
The Ahafo Regional Police Command has since beefed up security in the community to avoid further disturbances.
Paramountcy
Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu, who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, insisted the Bomaa area was under the Dormaa paramountcy and could not understand why he was prevented from performing his customary function.
He explained that customarily, the Bomaa area belonged to the Dormaa paramountcy for close to 400 years, “You can go and do your own investigation”.
Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu said he did not see why he should go ahead to cause disturbances after he had finished achieving his aim of installing a chief.
