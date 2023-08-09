ICT Week launched in Accra

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 09 - 2023 , 10:16

An Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Week has been launched in Accra to highlight the significance and contribution of technology to national development.

The maiden event, which is being organised by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) will be held in August this year.

It also aims to create awareness of NITA's mandate and educate stakeholders on the relevance of the ICT sector.

Also launched was the World Technology Forum, a brainchild of the Chartered Institute of Computing and Information Technology (CICIT), which would provide a platform to discuss global technology and advancement issues annually.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, who launched the programmes yesterday, called for more collaboration among ICT players.

Opportunities

In an address read on her behalf, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the digital age was witnessing an unparalleled fusion of innovation and opportunities.

She said technology bridged gaps, broke barriers and provided unprecedented access to essential services such as education, health care, agriculture and economic opportunities even in the remotest parts of the country.

The minister said the country's journey towards sustainable development could not, therefore, be achieved without harnessing the full potential of ICT.

She said ICT was not just a tool, but an enabler of progress and a catalyst that drove inclusive growth, empowered citizens and also paved the way for a prosperous future.

“During the week-long celebration next year, we aim to bring together stakeholders in governance, the private sector, academia and civil society to foster collaboration, innovation, capacity-building and knowledge sharing.

“Throughout the week, NITA will host a series of events, workshops and exhibitions that highlight successful ICT initiatives already making a positive impact in our society,” the minister added.

Significance

The Director-General of NITA, Richard Okyere-Fosu, said the ICT Week celebration was in line with the agency's goals and objectives.

“We genuinely think that harnessing the potential of ICT will help our country move towards sustainable development and create the necessary awareness of ICT products and its usage for the development of the country,” he said.

A senior lecturer at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Kofi Sarpong Adu-Manu, also said that the forums would provide opportunities for individuals to form communities, connect with like-minded individuals and learn from one another.

“Overall, the forum has the potential to bring many benefits to the country,” Dr Adu-Manu, who is also the interim Chairman of the WTF, added.

The Executive Director of the Institute of IT Professionals Ghana, David Gowu, charged the citizenry to embrace the use of ICT to drive the socio-economic development of the country.