ICGC starts Greater Works Conference today

Teshie, a suburb of Accra, will host one of the biggest gatherings on the Christian calendar when the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) opens its annual Greater Works Conference today[August 1, 2022].
Over the years, the event has become a convergence point for members of the church, as well as Christians from all walks of life.
This year’s conference is running from tonight till Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Christ Temple East, the church’s new premises at Teshie.
The conference coincides with the climax of the annual period of fasting and prayer by members of the church across the world, known as 40 Days of Power.
The church institutionalised “Greater Works” from the words of Jesus Christ in the Biblical text in John 14:12 when He said: "Most assuredly, I say to you, he who believes in Me, the works that I do he will do also; and greater works than these he will do".
The conference is, therefore, a call on participants to go out after the five-day encounter and do greater works in all aspects of their lives, the church said in a statement.
Preachers
Conference host and theologian, Pastor Mensa Otabil, will be joined by renowned speakers, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Centre in the United Kingdom and Bishop Tudor Bismark of Jabula New Life Covenant Church Harare, Zimbabwe.
The three speakers are expected to challenge the Christian faithful with messages that will inspire them to emulate Christ-like principles and live Christian lives.
The messages at the Greater Works Conference are also expected to empower individuals, families and corporate organisations, and speak to the uplifting of the African continent from poverty and stagnation.
Pastor Mensa Otabil is expected to share the keynote message on the opening night and lead the congregation in the celebration of communion.
He will also close the conference with the highly-patronised anointing service on Friday.
Speaking at Christ Temple East yesterday ahead of the conference, Pastor Otabil said the atmosphere this week would be saturated with God’s power, and entreated believers to come with an expectation.
“If there is an impossible situation confronting you, you will see the victory of the Lord,” he said.
On the issue of Christians and hard work, Pastor Otabil stressed that “whatever God gives to you, He doesn’t put in your hand; He puts it within your reach. Your job is now to step out and take it; and that requires you to fight the good fight of faith. However, the good news is God has already made a way.
“You will have to fight, but you will ultimately prevail because the outcome of the battle has already been determined,” Pastor Otabil added.