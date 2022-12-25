IBCI donates to Motherly Love Orphanage

The Impact Believers Church International (IBCI) has assorted items including an undisclosed sum of money to the Motherly Love Orphanage, Kwabenya.
The donation which took place last Saturday saw members of IBCI including former beauty Queen Akweley of Ghana Most Beautiful giving away food items including fast food to inmates of the orphanage.
The members of the church also pledged to assist the orphanage in the future.
Speaking in an interview with Graphic Online, an elder of IBCI Mr Philip Boafo said the gesture was a way of showing love to the inmates during the Christmas festivities.
“We believe in showing love to the less privileged and we are willing to help the orphanage anytime they call on us. In fact we have adopted this orphanage and we will be coming in from time to time to help out with their needs. Authorities of the orphanage have told us what they need and we will make sure we help them out,” he said
Speaking on behalf of the orphanage, Rev. John Azumah said he was happy to have received the donations adding that it had come at the right time.
“The donation was timely, especially in the festive season. I pray that they come more often to bless the children” he said.