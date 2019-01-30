I don't trust Ghana Police to find Ahmed's killers - Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong says he does not trust the Ghana Police Service to uncover the mystery surrounding the murder of Ahmed Hussein-
Suale, an investigator with private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI.
"I don't trust the police. I have a lot of evidence but I don't share with anybody," Mr Agyapong said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Wednesday.
"I will serialise it for Ghanaians to see who Anas it and I am not afraid to die. I can get you voices, people coming out with evidence who are so afraid and who don't trust the police and therefore everything is hanging".
'I never offered a reward for Ahmed to be beaten, killed'
The MP also insisted that he never offered a reward for Ahmed to be killed despite urging his staff to beat the investigative journalist anytime they sighted him on the Oman FM premises located at Madina.
"I never offered a reward for him to be beaten or killed," he said.
The legislator said after showing pictures of Ahmed to his staff, some of them said they knew him as he frequented the premises hence his directive to bar him from Oman FM.
He said: "I said no, don't allow the guy (Ahmed) to come to this premises again when you see him here beat him up because he is a bad boy. I said that. Did I say that I will give a reward for anybody to go and beat him or kill him... No".
The MP added that he has no regrets releasing the photographs and bears no moral responsibility for the murder of Ahmed.
He also described as 'rubbish' allegations that he was responsible for Ahmed's death.