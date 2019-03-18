I did not go to Radio XYZ to fight – Owusu Bempah explains

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has explained that he went to the studios of Accra based Radio XYZ to make peace and not to attack its staff
Salifu Maase, aka Mugabe, has been criticising the controversial Rev Owusu Bempah for some days over his pronouncements that former President John Mahama was allegedly planning with some other people to kill a number of top officials of government, including Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.
But according to the man of God, he went there to warn the presenter for always insulting him and threatening him that he and his likes would be chased out of Ghana.
In a Facebook live interview, Owusu Bempah reiterated that he wanted to know why Mugabe keeps using abusive words at him.
Rev Bempah further explained that a video in which Mugabe was insulting him was sent to him, adding that because he is on good terms with the management of the radio station, he decided to go there for a peaceful talk.
He also debunked claims that he went to the radio station with officers of the national security. ‘I didn’t go to radio XYZ to fight neither did I go there with the national security. The said radio station is even in the same area I stay and I am in very good terms with them. However, I was there one day when someone called to ask if I have a problem with Mugabe because he kept insulting me’.
‘Initially, I decided to report it to the East Legon police but as the Bible says, when your brother wrongs you, go to him and even if he doesn’t listen, go with someone and if he fails to listen again, then you can do whatever you want to do. So as a man of God, I decided to go there in peace to speak to the manager to tell Mugabe to desist from insulting me’, he explained.
