"I am not a criminal" - Alhaji Bandoh denies involvement in printing fake currency

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahmed Travel and Tours, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh has refuted allegations that he was involved in the operations of a fake currency syndicate that was busted at the Kotoka International Airport.
According to him, the allegations which were contained in a statement issued Monday by the National Security Secretariat are without basis, libellous and he has directed his lawyers to sue the National Security for defamation.
"I am not a criminal and I have built my reputation for many years and I will not allow anyone to destroy it," Alhaji Bandog said today at a press conference in Accra.
"I refute the allegations levelled against me for having any involvement with the recent fake currency saga.
"I have also not verbally assaulted anyone, let alone the leader of the National Security Operations as claimed. If they think I have verbally assaulted anybody at the National Security, they should provide evidence from the CCTV cameras at their premises".
He stated that he only accompanied the lawyer of one Alhaji Mohammed to the National Security Headquarters after the latter had been arrested in connection with the printing and distribution of fake currency on Monday, April, 27.
He said they were both prevented from seeing the officer in charge of the operations, "who I later got to know is Colonel Agyemamg".
Allegations
The National Security statement said Alhaji Bandoh had claimed to be "a Presidential Staffer at the Castle" and the client of Yassei Alia, a Syrian who was is allegedly involved in the printing of the fake currency.
The statement added that he (Alhaji Bandoh) "drove to the National Security headquarters, verbally assaulted the leader of the operation, and vowed to free the suspects.
"It said the aggressive conduct of Alhaji Bamed, suggested that he might be involved in the deal, particularly when investigations are ongoing".
However, daring the National Security to substantiate the allegations, Alhaji insisted he has no knowledge of the claims.
"I dissociate myself from the fake currency saga and I am categorically stating that I have no knowledge of the alleged claims".
More to follow...