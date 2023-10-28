Hundreds join Ga State to mourn late Queenmother Naa Dedei Omaedru III

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 28 - 2023 , 15:10

Hundreds of mourners and well-wishers on Saturday thronged the Ga Mantse's Palace at Kaneshie to observe the final funeral rites of the late Queen of the Ga State (Ga Manye), Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

Naa Omaedru III, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence in Accra.

Throughout her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education, and opportunities for young people, particularly girls.

Read also: Ga-Dangme bids Naa Omaedru who reigned for 59 years farewell

Guests and mourners at the funeral grounds were clad in red and black clothing to match the colours at the funeral grounds and its environs.

Many of the guests started arriving as early as 8am to show their last respect to the late queen.

As a royal funeral, the rich culture and traditions of the Ga state and its people were on display to the admiration of the people gathered at the funeral.

Drumming, singing, blowing of flutes, and dancing amidst deafening sounds of muskets fired by the Asafoatsemei (warriors of the Ga State) signified royalty and the significance of the late traditional ruler.

Also, there was a procession of the various Asafo flags in the Ga State.

Several important dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia; Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo; former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare joined the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, his family, elders, sub-chiefs and the people of Ga State to mourn the departed Queenmother.

Similarly, the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Prof. Joshua Alabi also led a delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama.

A number of chiefs from other parts of the country and beyond also came to mourn with the people of Ga State.