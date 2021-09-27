Huawei donates towards rural digitalisation

A Global ICT company, Huawei, has donated 200 Huawei smartphones to support the digitalisation of some rural communities benefiting from the Rural Telephony Project.
The Rural Telephony Project seeks to bring connectivity to over four million Ghanaians in underserved and unserved communities through the use of the innovative Rural Star Solution jointly developed by Huawei and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.
Phase One of the project involves constructing 2,016 telecommunication sites to provide voice and 3G data connectivity to about three million Ghanaians in unserved and underserved communities, while Phase Two, which is at the planning stage, will seek to plug the remaining gaps and upgrade sites to 4G.
The donation to Bonuama in the Amenfi Central District in the Western Region and Mile 3 in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality in the Western North Region was part of activities to inaugurate the Rural Telephony Project sites in those communities.
The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, acknowledged the benefits of network connectivity and the need to increase and improve infrastructure in that regard.
“I know the benefits of network connectivity as it seeks to improve the digital economy through digital infrastructure.
“My ministry is leaving no community behind, and the government is committed to investing in this regard,” she said.
Changing lives
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also challenged the communities to take full advantage of their newly found connectivity to change their lives.
“The benefits of connectivity to your community goes beyond students using it to advance their knowledge. Take advantage of services like Mobile Money, e-Commerce, among others, to explore new business opportunities, as well as boost your existing businesses,” she added.
The minister expressed her gratitude to Huawei for its contribution to Ghana’s digitalisation drive.
The Enterprise Director at Huawei Ghana, Mr Brian Wu, said Huawei was committed to improving connectivity with innovative technologies that were designed and customised to suit the needs of the people.
“At Huawei, we believe bridging the digital divide is a key challenge for us, and we do support and promote initiatives that help deliver access to communications for disadvantaged communities.
“Today, one can have the whole world in their hands and with just a tap of your smartphone you can unlock a world of endless possibilities and opportunities,” he stated.
World’s doorsteps
Mr Wu said bringing the world to the doorsteps of the communities would enable the people unlock the full potentials and benefits of digitalisation.
“Smartphones are transforming the way we live and do business, and I implore all beneficiaries to explore these opportunities to the fullest.
“Embrace all government services and interventions with your smartphones and realise the full benefit of connectivity,” he said.
Huawei also donated 200 school bags and 200 pen cases to support pupils in each community to enhance educational activities for the beneficiaries.