How the 4th Garrison Officers Mess Sporting Clubs sent Brigadier General Alhassan off to Brazil

Members of the 4th Garrison Officers Mess sporting clubs comprising tennis, squash and keep-fit, at the weekend organised a send-off event at the Tennis Club House in Kumasi for the out-going General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Cosmos Alhassan.
It was one ceremony where members defied a heavy rainfall and attended the programme in their numbers.
The entertainment run through till midnight with Lovers Band in Kumasi exhibiting their musical prowess to the admiration of the audience
Brigadier General Alhassan is heading to the Ghana Mission in Brazil as the head of the Military Attaché.
He served two-and-half years as the head of the Central Command.
Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, former head of Logistics at the General headquarters of the GAF in Accra is taking over from him.
The patron body of the Tennis Club made a donation of GHc15,000, the members of the Tennis Club presented a smock, the Squash Club also presented an expensive wrist watch to Brigadier General Alhassan, whilst a few individuals from the three sporting clubs gave presents to the out-going Brigadier General.
Earlier in a speech, the president of the Tennis Club, Mr. Salifu Seidu Abebe noted that the era of Brigadier Alhassan witnessed great improvements in operational efficiency and great developments in a myriad of other areas which hitherto were lagging.
He noted that the effective coordination between the sporting clubs at the Mess and the Central Command was guaranteed and assured to work in harmony with the new head of the Central Command and other stakeholders to enhance sustainable development.
For his part, Brigadier General Alhassan was overwhelmed about the reception accorded him.
He, therefore, expressed his thankfulness to all members of the sporting clubs and other individuals who were in attendance and prayed that the Clubs would continue to work in close collaboration with the Command for their mutual interest of ensuring effective security.
Present at the function were Nana Yaw Owusu Akwanuasa, the Asantehene's Mpaboahene, Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Old-Tafo, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akwasi Mensah Duku, and Mr. Dwira-Darko Oforikrom Municipal Coordinating Director.