Holy Child School inducts prefects

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Nov - 16 - 2023 , 10:47

Holy Child School in Cape Coast has held an induction service to usher into office prefects for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Chaplain of the School, Rev Fr George Atta Baidoo in a sermon urged the new prefects to seek the wisdom of God to excel at their respective roles.

He indicated that they have been specially chosen to be instruments to bring discipline and order and urged them to seek for strength from God to be able efficiently execute their roles to make Holy Child School great again.

He advised them to be fair and firm and to ensure a successful tenure.

The Headmistress of the school, Linda Appiah urged the prefects to seek divine guidance and wisdom to justly execute their roles.

She further advised them to work hard and maintain the traditions of the school and to servants leaders and not lords over the student body.

The three head prefects, the head prefect, Agnes Asafu Elsie Kusi Ampofo first assistant prefect and Renner Berbako Mensah, second assistant prefect took the oath of office pledging to work to support the staff and management of the school to ensure discipline and order.

In an interesting twist to the oath of office the prefects pledged to resign if they for any reason believed they could no longer execute their duties effectively.