Ho West District Hospital project takes off

A 60-bed Ho West District Hospital project earmarked for the Volta Region has taken off in earnest.
This comes a few days after the District Chief Executive (DCE), Ernest Victor Apau, formally handed the 18-acre site for the project to the contractors and also performed the sod-cutting at Dzolo-Kpuita, the district capital, on Friday, April 22.
When the Daily Graphic visited Dzolo-Kpuita, the site was being cleared.
The $9.6 million project, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 initiative, is expected to be completed in 15 months.
Currently, residents in the Ho West District, numbering about 123,000, rely on 28 Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds and small health facilities for their health care.
During the sod-cutting, Mr Apau pledged the assembly’s total support to the contractors in the execution of the hospital project.
The lead contractors are Top International Engineering (Ghana) Limited; and the rest are Fridough Limited and Gobco Limited, all local firms, with Avangard Design Services as the site consultants.
Cordial ties
Mr Apau entreated the people of the area to build cordial ties with the contractors for the project to progress smoothly within the stipulated time.
The Dufia of Dzolo-Kpuita, Togbe Fiado VI, said the project was cause for joy as it would enhance productivity from a healthy populace.
He appealed to the contractors to recruit most of their site labourers locally.
Swift relief
The Ho West District Director of Health, Edith Ekpor, said the hospital would definitely bring quality health care closer to the people and swift relief to the sick.
The Assistant Manager of the Marketing Department of Top International Engineering (Ghana) Limited, James Xu, gave an assurance that the job would be executed according to schedule.
He said about 100 workers would be recruited for the hospital project, which included a morgue, various medical laboratories and departments, as well as accommodation for key health workers at the facility.
With regard to recruitment, Mr Xu said consideration would be given to locals, depending on their skills for the job.