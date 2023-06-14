Ho Technical University, Navy sign MoU on human capital development

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 14 - 2023 , 10:53

The Ho Technical University (HTU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Navy to provide certification to some technical staff of the latter.

The certification will cover cook stewards, writer-clerk general duties, stores’ inventory management and related courses.

The university’s programme is aimed at providing highly skilled human capital for the nation.

The Chief Staff Officer of the Ghana Navy, Commodore Prosper Modey, signed on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam, while the Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Prof. Ben Q. Honyenuga, initialled for the university in Ho, the Volta regional capital, yesterday.

Relevance

Commodore Modey said the signing of the agreement testified to the shared dedication of the Navy and HTU to enhance the quality and relevance of the courses to build the capacity of the soldiers to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

He described the collaboration as unique since it involved two professional institutions committed to their respective mandates of providing professional and quality services to the nation.

According to Commodore Modey, the initiative was also in line with the Navy’s vision of training and maintaining a highly motivated, professional and robust naval force capable of defending the nation against seaborne threats.

“The certification and accreditation of our courses by a respected institution such as HTU will not only enhance the value of our qualifications, but also open doors for our personnel to pursue further academic and professional studies,” he added.

Programme

Prof. Honyenuga also said that the courses offered a unique blend of curricula, faculty expertise and resources which will enrich the learning journey of both institutions.

“By combining our respective strengths, we can help to improve our collective fortunes locally and globally,” he added.