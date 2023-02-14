Ho ready to host 66th Independence Day celebration

With barely three weeks to the 66th Independence Day celebration, the Ho Youth Resource Centre is being put into shape for the national event.
Work has largely been carried out on the stands, the turf and the parking bays.
A perimeter fence has also been constructed around the centre.
The initial 5,000-capacity resource centre is being expanded to seat 10,000 people.
These came to light when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif, visited the site yesterday to acquaint himself with the progress of work.
Mr Yusif was accompanied by the Chief Executive of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, and other officials of the ministry and the NYA.
They were conducted round the site by officials of the contracting firm, Wilkado, and the project consultant, Knak Design Partnership, after a closed-door meeting with them.
Progress
During a media briefing later, Mr Yusif said the rapid progress of work at the site bore ample testimony not only to the importance the government attached to the anniversary celebration but also the high priority it placed on sports development to identify the talents of the youth.
In all, he said, 10 youth resource centres were being built in the country to develop the sports potential of young people.
The minister commended the contractor for the quality and rapid progress of work and also praised the consultant for its effective monitoring of the project, which he said would benefit generations yet unborn.
Mr Yusif said the government’s investment in sports development was unprecedented in the history of the country, adding that there were now 124 Astro-turf facilities in the country.
“The emphasis has shifted from sports promotion to sports development, and so all our sports facilities will meet world-class standards,” he said.
In a contribution, Mr Hadzide said the ongoing work at the Ho Youth Resource Centre was a clear indication that the project had not been abandoned but was rather on course with remarkable progress.
The Managing Director of the Wilkado, Torgbi Agbeworza II, gave an assurance that the venue for the celebration would be ready in good time, adding that the entire resource centre would be fully completed and handed over by the end of March this year.
He described the pace of work at the site as very smooth.
Present were officials from the Ho Municipal Assembly and the Adaklu District Assembly.