Ho cured lepers receive support from UNICOF

Cured lepers at the Ho Lepers Village are struggling for survival as the cost of living rises in the country.
The lepers lamented that delays in the disbursement of government's LEAP support had worsened their living conditions, as they are only able to feed themselves once daily.
The cured lepers also bemoaned the poor patronage of their handicrafts which are made to keep them economically empowered.
They also said the current financial challenges had made them unable to afford medication prescribed which was out of the scope of the National Health Insurance medicine list.
Adding to that, the village has some infrastructural defects, including a dilapidated toilet facility and poor lighting system.
The Manager of the Village, Nelson Atito, made their plight known during a brief ceremony to receive some items presented by the Volta and Oti chapter, Union of
Industry Commerce and Finance Workers (UNICOF) of the Trades Union Congress, on behalf of the cured lepers.
The items included drinks, cookies, toiletries and weedicides, among others.
Appeal
Mr Atito expressed gratitude to the donors and appealed to other benevolent organisations and philanthropists to urgently come to the aid of their members so they could make ends meet.
The Regional Chairman of UNICOF, Selorm Adzorze, who presented the items on behalf of the group, said the gesture formed part of their widow's mite towards the less privileged in society.
He praised the cured pepers for their resilience in the face of harsh economic conditions and further added calls for others to show their benevolence towards the group.