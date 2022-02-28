ActionAid calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

ActionAid, an NGO, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and for international human rights and humanitarian laws to be respected by Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement on Friday, February 25, 2022, ActionAid said whilst civilians are already being killed in this horrifying Russian invasion of Ukraine, “women and girls are most at risk during conflicts and emergencies as gender-based violence and exploitation soar, and access to vital health services is blocked.”
ActionAid also called on European governments and the EU to ensure people forced to flee the violence in Ukraine are granted safe passage and protection in member countries.
On February 24, 2022, Russian invaded Ukraine. Currently, the two countries are engaged in fierce battle, with many places being bombarded.
ActionAid stands with the people of Ukraine
(Accra, Friday, February, 2022)-As Russia continues its shocking military assault on Ukraine, ActionAid is horrified by the loss of civilian lives and the threat of violence and suffering facing families across the country.
ActionAid is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and for international human rights and humanitarian laws to be respected.
“Civilians are already being killed in this horrifying Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lives are being torn apart with devastating consequences.
“Women and girls are most at risk during conflicts and emergencies as gender-based violence and exploitation soar, and access to vital health services is blocked.
Thousands of families are already fleeing to neighbouring countries and they must be protected.
“We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all those affected by the violence.”
ActionAid International joins ActionAid Italy and members of the Italian refugee rights network, Tavolo Asilo, in calling on European governments and the EU to ensure people forced to flee the violence in Ukraine are granted safe passage and protection in member countries.