Herdsman, 30, murdered in Sunyani

A 30-year old herdsman, Bukari Jalo was in the wee hours of Tuesday found murdered at a section of the Outer Ring Road near the Oxford Senior High School in Sunyani.
Residents found the deceased with a deep cut on the neck and stab wounds in the stomach with his intestines gushing out.
Police say one Matthew Amafi from Kotokrom reported the incident to the police at Abesim, near Sunyani at about 8.00 am Tuesday.
Even though the body was conveyed to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital and subsequently to the Regional Hospital, Sunyani, it has to be taken to a private mortuary facility at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West District for preservation because of the strike action embarked on by mortuary attendants in public health facilities.
Police say an investigation had been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Jalo.
