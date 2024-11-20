Herbert Krapa elevated as Minister of Energy
Herbert Krapa, who was serving as a minister of State at the Energy Ministry, has been elevated to a full minister and a substantive Minister in charge of the Energy Ministry.
His appointment took effect from Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
His elevation was announced in a press statement dated November 20, issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin,
It said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in deciding to elevate Mr Krapa considered that he has demonstrated exceptional diligence, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to his responsibilities.
According to President Akufo-Addo, these qualities have significantly contributed to the progress and stability of Ghana’s energy sector.
Mr Krapa had been serving as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy since July 15, 2024 following Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the then Energy Minister's selection as a vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Election 2024.
President Akufo-Addo commended Mr. Krapa for his leadership and hard work, expressing confidence in his ability to excel in his new role.