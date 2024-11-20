Next article: Video shows moment truck falls on another truck on Assin Fosu road

Herbert Krapa elevated as Minister of Energy

Gertrude Ankah Nov - 20 - 2024 , 14:08

Herbert Krapa, who was serving as a minister of State at the Energy Ministry, has been elevated to a full minister and a substantive Minister in charge of the Energy Ministry.

His appointment took effect from Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

His elevation was announced in a press statement dated November 20, issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin,

It said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in deciding to elevate Mr Krapa considered that he has demonstrated exceptional diligence, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to his responsibilities.

According to President Akufo-Addo, these qualities have significantly contributed to the progress and stability of Ghana’s energy sector.

Mr Krapa had been serving as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy since July 15, 2024 following Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the then Energy Minister's selection as a vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Election 2024.

President Akufo-Addo commended Mr. Krapa for his leadership and hard work, expressing confidence in his ability to excel in his new role.