Helicopter carrying gold forced into emergency landing at Asamankese

A helicopter which was carrying some consignment of gold from Chirano near Bibiani in the Western region to Accra force landed at a maize farm at
Kumikrom near Asamankese in the Eastern Region on Monday afternoon.
According to the police at Asamankese, the incident happened at about
The helicopter was said to have developed a mechanical fault and forced landed at the maize farm
There were four crew members aboard the helicopter namely Capt. Abdul Salam, Gifty Danso, a
According to the police at Asamankese, another helicopter arrived later, transferred the boxes of gold and carried the distressed crew.
The faulty helicopter has been left at the scene under Yanowa Police guard.