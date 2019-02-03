Heavy downpour cuts off 3 communities from Akosombo (Photos)

The people of Gyakiti, Adumasa and Adjena in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have been cut off from the main Akosombo road as a result of a heavy downpour Saturday.
The three farming communities, part of the Volta River Authority (VRA) resettlement communities, have had the major road linking them to Akosombo washed off and rendered impassable after two hours of rain.
According to Graphic Online correspondent George Danso, even four-wheel drives that attempted maneuvering the treacherous road, which has developed huge sinkholes and bears sharp, pointed stones which were used as part of the bed of the road, ended up getting stuck in mud.
Stranded travellers musing over their plight could only alight from their vehicles as they walked about in disbelief, with the well-connected making frantic calls to political actors to come to their aid.
