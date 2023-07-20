Headquarters for new police command inaugurated

Daily Graphic Jul - 20 - 2023 , 12:20

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said Ghana's increasing population, as well as the sophisticated nature of crime and policing, have necessitated the creation of additional police commands in order to fulfil the mandate of the service.

"The peace and development of any country depends on its security, and the first line of security is the police.

It is, therefore, important that the Police Service is properly deployed and equipped to perform their duties and to ensure the peace we need to develop our nation," he said.

The Vice-President, who is also the Chairman of the Police Council, said this last Monday when he inaugurated the headquarters building and other facilities for the newly created Ashanti North Regional Police Command at Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

One of seven new Regional Police Commands created in 2023, the Ashanti North Command is made up of four combined Divisional Commands, namely Mampong, Effiduase, Offinso and Tepa, with its headquarters at Mampong.

Last Tuesday’s inauguration was attended by senior police officials, including the Director-General, Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, Deputy COP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie.

Benefactor

A citizen of Mampong, Yaw Amponsah Marfo, popularly known as Agya Wiase, constructed and donated the Regional Police Headquarters buildings to the Ghana Police.

He has also donated a pick-up vehicle and two motorbikes to the police and pledged to put up an office for the Ghana Immigration Service at Mampong in the shortest possible time.

Dr Bawumia commended Mr Marfo highly for the facility which has been named Agya Wiase Police Station, saying his gesture was worthy of emulation.

"Your actions and donations demonstrate the important role of the private sector in supporting government to provide essential logistics for nation-building.

You have shown admirable philanthropy to the people of Mampong and Ghana.

I urge the private sector to emulate your worthy example," the Vice-President said.

The Omanhene of Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, lauded the police for continuing to deliver on their mandate despite changing dynamics and logistical constraints, and challenged the personnel of the new command to live above reproach.

New regions

The Police Administration, in March this year, created seven additional police regional commands to ensure effective and efficient policing across the country.

The new commands are in the Ashanti and the Eastern regions which have two each, and the Western, Central and Volta regions, each of which has an additional regional police command.