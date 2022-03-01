H4P holds concert for PWDs

Here for Perfection (H4P), a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with Fire City Chapel (FCC), has held a concert for Persons With Disability (PWDs) to afford them a platform to exhibit talents in the arts.
Dubbed Ability Praise Concert, the event featured music performances, dancing and poetry recitals solely from ministers and PWDs in the country.
The event was part of activities to mark the 11th anniversary of H4P, as well as the first in a series of events to commemorate the third anniversary of the dedication of the FCC.
H4P seeks to alleviate the social inequity that confronts PWDs and to create an enabling environment that protects the vulnerable in society.
Marginalisation
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the H4P and Lead Pastor of Fire City Chapel, Bishop Dr Charles C. Hackman, indicated that God had assigned every individual, regardless of his/her disability.
He added that one of the greatest ways a person could succeed in life was for him/her to locate his/her assignment and pursue it.
A lot of times, Bishop Hackman said, PWDs were marginalised in the society, particularly during events expected to enable them to showcase their talent.
Bishop Hackman said such actions had a great impact on the lives of the PWDs and often killed their God-given talents.
Why not PWDs?
“We are quick to organise praise concerts for the able society, but we forget that without the disabled community we are not complete,” Bishop Hackman said.
“The whole community is made up of the persons with disability and able-bodied people. So if we organise concerts for the able community and we leave out the disabled community, it means that the turnaround we want from God will not happen,” he added.
He said it was for that reason that the organisation invited persons from the disability community so that the two halves of society would come together and praise God.
Inclusivity
The President of the Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD), Mr Mawunyo Yakor-Dagbah, urged Ghanaians to accept and support PWDs to enable them to have some sense of belonging.
“PWDs in Ghana are often regarded as unproductive and incapable of contributing in a positive way to society. It is these sorts of attitudes and mindsets, rather than any mental or physical impairment, that create barriers for PWDs,” she said.
Ms Yakor-Dagbah indicated that PWDs were neither heroes nor victims, but rather agents of their own destiny, seeking equal space in the society, stressing that all they wanted was inclusivity.