Gyankroma Akufo-Addo: Prez's daughter denies receiving $25m to paint murals in Accra

Ms. Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and CEO of the Creative Arts Agency says she has instructed her lawyer to seek legal redress over reports that she was paid $25 million by the state to beautify parts of Accra.
The allegations which have been widely circulated on social media stem from claims by a social media commentator that she was paid $25 million to paint murals in parts of the capital city.
In a statement responding to the allegations, the daughter of the President described the allegation as a fabrication and added that she would seek legal redress against persons and media houses that published them.
The statement copied to Citinewsroom.com indicated that the murals were privately conceived and funded, contrary to the publications.
"It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it," the statement said.
"All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation".
She also indicated that of the three sites painted by her company, all were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken through its own fundraising activities.
Ms Akufo-Addo disclosed that the private sector funded Ako Adjei painting; the Tetteh Quarshie site was paid for by herself and a third painting was completed through the generosity of Ben Asante, the CEO of Ghana Gas.
Read the entire statement below;
CREATIVE ARTS AGENCY
In August 2018, Art for All was conceived. Its purpose was to beautify our capital city of Accra, to give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience, and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos, or photoshoots and be a tourist attraction.
Each site had a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. No contract to paint a succession of bridges or underpasses has either been conceived, has ever been offered, or has ever been accepted. Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public.
For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.
Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.
Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.
Site 3, was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, understanding its social community importance.
The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing visibility of Ghanaian artists. The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.
It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.
All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.
Gyankroma Akufo-Addo CEO, Creative Arts Agency