GWCL repairs damaged pipeline at Okponglo

The section of the Okponglo road that caved in as a result of a leakage from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) main transmission pipeline has been repaired.
According to the Head of Public Relations at the GWCL, Mr Stanley Martey, the company has completed the replacement of the pipeline and reinforced the area.
The road has since been opened to traffic by the Urban Roads Department of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.
Mr Martey added that the company had already started the supply of water to residents in East Legon and some parts of East and Central Accra which were affected during the period.
Cave-in
The caved in portion of the road is located at Okponglo, along the major road that connects East Legon to the N4 Highway.
The incident, which happened around 2 a.m. last Tuesday, was caused by a leakage from the GWCL main transmission pipeline from the Kpong water treatment plant to the reservoir at Okponglo.
The area was cordoned off to allow the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to rectify the situation.
Mr Martey explained that the huge hole in the ground created as a result was caused by high pressure from the leakage of its main transmission pipeline which washed away the soil beneath the asphalted road and caused a cavity.
At the time of the visit, the Member of Parliament of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was at the site inspecting the repair works.
She gave an assurance that she would see to the completion of work to ensure that motorists were safe on the roads.
Statement
The Ministry of Highways issued a statement to the effect that the road would be closed to traffic for a period for works to be done on the damaged pipe.
"The works will involve, first and foremost, the replacement of the pipe to allow residents to have access to potable water,” the statement said.
“Afterwards, the existing materials in the ground will be removed and replaced. Finally, the ground will be compacted before scaling. The whole process will take about a week," it said.