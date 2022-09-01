Ghana Standards Authority assures safety of Suzuki S-Presso car

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has responded to claims concerning the safety of the Suzuki S-Presso Vehicle Model after a video circulating on social media questioned its safety.
According to a statement signed by the GSA's Deputy Conformity Assessment Director, Clifford Frimpong, the vehicle is certified and approved by the GSA, hence it was safe.
Also, the Team Lead for Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment at the GSA, Mr. MacMillan Prentice indicated that the vehicle which is on the Ghanaian market "is homologated (certified and approved) by the Ghana Standards Authority and meets the requirements of National Standards, including provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regard to the protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of impact”.
The statement added that the model is fitted with two (2) airbags as part of its Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) for front passenger and driver, and seatbelts (Primary Restraint System) with pretensioners.
Mr. Prentice further stated that “surveillance inspections carried out by Vehicle Conformity Assessment Officers of the Authority on Wednesday 31st August 2022, confirm that the approved model of the Suzuki S-Presso is what is being marketed on the Ghanaian market".
"The Ghana Standards Authority certifies and approves new vehicles either assembled in Ghana or imported for sale in Ghana, ensuring they meet national requirements for safety", the statement added.
Read the entire statement below:
GSA's response to false claims regarding safety of homologated Suzuki S-Presso Vehicle Model
The attention of the Ghana Standards Authority has been drawn to a video circulating mainly via social media suggesting that the Suzuki S-Presso vehicle model marketed by CFAO Ghana and homologated by the Ghana Standards Authority is not safe for use in Ghana.
The Ghana Standards Authority wishes to inform the general public that the Suzuki S-Presso model in the video is neither meant for nor is marketed on the Ghanaian market.
The Team Lead for Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment at the Ghana Standards Authority, Mr. MacMillan Prentice has indicated that “the Suzuki S-Presso model marketed by CFAO Ghana on the Ghanaian market is homologated (certified and approved) by the Ghana Standards Authority and meets the requirements of National Standards, including provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regard to the protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of impact”.
The model is fitted with two (2) airbags as part of its Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) for front passenger and driver, and seatbelts (Primary Restraint System) with pretensioners.
Mr. Prentice further stated that “surveillance inspections carried out by Vehicle Conformity Assessment Officers of the Authority on Wednesday 31st August 2022, confirm that the approved model of the Suzuki S-Presso is what is being marketed on the Ghanaian market by CFAO Ghana including those used by the ride-hailing service Moove”.
The Ghana Standards Authority certifies and approves new vehicles either assembled in Ghana or imported for sale in Ghana, ensuring they meet national requirements for safety.
CLIFFORD FRIMPONG
DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (CONFORMITY ASSESSMENT)
For DIRECTOR GENERAL