Group donates to Holy Spirit Health Centre

A charitable group based in Hamburg, Germany, Ghana Catholic Mission in Hamburg, has donated Sysmex XP-300 Haematology Analyser to the Holy Spirit Health Centre at Kwasi Fante in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.
The machine, valued at GH¢50,000, is the first of its kind in the district and comes as a relief to the about 100,000 patrons of the facility. The machine is used to count and identify blood cells at high speed and accuracy.
Relief
The administrator of the facility, Rev. Sr Mary Nkrumah SSpS, was very happy with the donation, saying “this donation comes as a big relief to the facility and to the district at large.
"The Holy Spirit Health Centre is now the only facility with this type of device in the Afram Plains South District. This machine will help in OPD and maternity cases and will facilitate our work" she said.
She explained that currently, patients requiring the services of the machine had to travel almost 70kms to Donkorkrom to have their tests done and “so, the presence of the machine will shorten distances travelled by patients and also improve quality health delivery system in the district”.
Technician
The laboratory technician at the facility, Mr Thomas Aboo, who would be using the machine, could not hide his joy when the machine got to the facility.
According to him, the machine would help in differential diagnosis, “meaning, it will give ideas about what kind of treatment to be given to a patient”.
He said the machine would also be used for estimation of haemoglobin, type of anaemia a client was suffering from and other white blood cells abnormalities.
Mr Aboo called on other bodies to emulate the gesture of the Ghana Catholic Mission in Hamburg, Germany, and took the opportunity to mention other machines that were lacking in health delivery system in the district.
He said the health centre still required a chemistry analyser, blood bank refrigerator and refrigerator for keeping reagents, ECG machine, HB electrophoresis machine.