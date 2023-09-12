Gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa road after Tuesday's downpour

Chris Nunoo Sep - 12 - 2023 , 20:50

The downpour on Tuesday afternoon has washed silt onto both ends of the Mallam-Kasoa section of the Kaneshie to Kasoa road hindering vehicular movement.

The situation has caused serious vehicular traffic with the Kasoa-Mallam section virtually at a standstill.

As of 8:45pm on Tuesday [Sept 12], many commuters had been compelled to walk while some drivers, mates were also taking advantage of the situation to exploit passengers by charging unapproved lorry fares.

In one instance, some passengers and a driver's mate nearly engaged in fierce fisticuffs when the driver's mate decided to take GHc10 each instead of GHc9 from Accra to Kasoa.

Some passengers who spoke to Graphic Online expressed serious reservations about the state of the Mallam-Kasoa road and the Kasoa-Mallam road and called on the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta to act decisively to save the situation.

They described the situation as a ritual which must be halted.