Graphic, World Vision Ghana to deepen partnership

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and World Vision Ghana have committed to strengthening their partnership in the quest to improve the lives of people, particularly those in rural communities.
As part of the collaboration, the company will highlight the works of the non-governmental organisation in the areas of sanitation, hygiene and education through the GCGL’s various media.
This came to light when a six-member delegation from the organisation paid a courtesy call on the management of the GCGL in Accra.
Commendation
The Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, commended World Vision for implementing various development projects to improve the living conditions of the people.
“The GCGL has a national mandate to strengthen partnerships to work to better the lives of the people; we, therefore, commit to deepening our collaboration with you in your endeavours,” he said.
According to him, the company had undertaken many initiatives aimed at accelerating the development of the country and expressed the hope that a further collaboration with World Vision would yield more results.
The MD called for additional support for children’s education, saying that was critical to a nation’s growth.
The Director of Marketing and Sales of the GCGL, Franklin Sowa, highlighted some of the services the company offered to include Graphic Courier, Graphic Packaging (G-Pak) and Graphic Clinic and encouraged organisations and the public to patronise them.
He also urged World Vision to adopt space in the Junior Graphic to advocate children’s activities, especially in education.
Mr Sowa further suggested that an annual event be organised, during which staff of both organisations would interact and sensitise the public to their activities.
The Director of Finance and Administration of the GCGL, Samuel Essel, expressed appreciation to World Vision for its effort at helping to bridge the poverty gap in the country through its numerous interventions.
Support
The Director of World Vision Ghana, Dickens Thunde, thanked the GCGL for its support over the years and said such assistance had contributed immensely to the success of the organisation’s development projects in the communities.
“World Vision is into development and advocacy; we help the government agenda in terms of providing the needs of communities. I can say that we are less visible in the cities but very prominent in the rural areas where our footprint is.
“We have been working in the country for a long time, working in various sectors to identify the needs and providing resources, which necessitates our collaboration with stakeholders such as the GCGL to help us tell the story.
“The GCGL is so important to the work that we do because if we are doing excellent job and nobody notices what we are doing, then it does not matter,” he said.