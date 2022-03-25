Graphic new board visits press house

Members of the new board of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) last Wednesday visited the offices of the company to acquaint themselves with their operations.
The Chairperson of the board, Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong after the tour which forms part of the inaugural meeting of the board commended staff members for living up to expectation over the years.
She also assured the staff that the decisions the board will take are going to help and support them to even do better.
• Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong (arrowed) and the other members of the board at G-PAK, a subsidiary of GCGL