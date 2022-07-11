Graphic MD wins CEO of the Year

The Managing Director (MD) of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ato Afful, has been adjudged the CEO of the Year in the Print sub-sector of the media.
At the sixth Ghana CEOs Summit and Awards, he was recognised for his sterling leadership, achievement, business excellence and professionalism in the previous year which contributed to deepening the media landscape.
The citation
In a citation, the organisers wished the GCGL MD well in his pursuit of leading the biggest media organisation, which does not depend on government subvention but is run like a private sector entity.
“We wish you more success in your business endeavours. Kindly accept my sincerest regards, utmost respect and congratulations,” the citation, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chief Executives Network Ghana, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, read.
The CEOs Excellence Award, the CEO of the Year honour, is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices and achievements; demonstrates leadership, vision and the creation of economic growth, while contributing to the community.
The criteria include being able to demonstrate a model of business excellence, illustrate leadership and vision; demonstrate a high standard of ethical practices and professionalism, influencing investment and job creation, and having a positive impact on the business community in a year.
The award
The CEO Excellence Award is an annual event organised by the Chief Executives Network Ghana.
It recognises, celebrates and profiles the achievements of businesses and leaders.
The award celebrates business success, innovation, leadership and contribution to the country’s economy.
It is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding practices and achievements and who demonstrates leadership, vision and the creation of business, and economic growth.
The awards are presented at the annual Ghana CEO Summit.
Staff meeting
Addressing a meeting at the News Department last Friday, Mr Afful said he was only discharging his duties diligently, oblivious that others were taking note of his performance.
He thanked the staff for their contribution and urged them to continue to give of their best so that the company and its brands would continue to be leaders in their various categories.
Mr Afful said the media scene had changed significantly and urged staff to remain focused, hardworking, adapt and be ahead of the dynamism of the time and remain relevant to all stakeholders.