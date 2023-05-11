Graphic MD emphasizes need for holistic natural resource management

Kweku Zurek May - 11 - 2023 , 15:24

The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ato Afful, has emphasized the need for a holistic approach to natural resource management.

Speaking at the National Resources Stakeholders Dialogue today in Accra, Mr Afful spoke about the need to balance economic progress, environmental conservation, and social welfare with revenue and growth/developmental aspirations.

He also stressed the importance of carrying out mining and other land-use activities responsibly and sustainably to preserve the environment and ensure the well-being of people.

Mr Afful expressed concern about the negative impact of illegal mining, particularly on the environment, including deforestation, excessive water pollution, and the destruction of natural habitats, fauna, and flora.

He called for a collective effort to filter and distill thoughts into concrete implementation plans through a multi-stakeholder and national action plan that can be measured and evaluated over a defined period.

He highlighted the role of sustainability in effective use of natural resources, and emphasized the need to embrace sustainable practices in resource use and management to satisfy current demands without jeopardizing the interests and wellness of future generations.

Mr. Afful concluded his speech by urging stakeholders to commit to taking action and creating a sustainable future for all Ghanaians, living and unborn. He expressed confidence in the experts, principal partners, and active stakeholders gathered at the event to guide the country towards its collective good.

The event was organised by the Graphic Communications Group Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Together with stakeholders, panelists, and participants, there was a discussion on practical perspectives on the theme, "Harnessing our Natural Resources for our Sustainable Collective Good" at the first day of the event.