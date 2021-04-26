Graphic launches Sanitation Campaign Wednesday

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GGCL) will kick-start its National Sanitation Campaigns on Wednesday with a launch at the Auditorium of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).
Expected to attract duty bearers and other players in the sanitation sector, the launch will open the gates for a year-long activities across the country.
The GCGL has declared 2021 the ‘Year of Sanitation’ and is focusing on efforts to whip up the citizenry to adhere to good sanitation practices.
Special supplement
As part of the campaign, the Daily Graphic will publish a special supplement on ‘Sanitation in Ghana’ on Wednesday on the theme: “Keep Ghana Clean”.
The company has set out a six-point rationale for the publication of the special supplement.
These are: to offer a credible platform for players in the industry to demonstrate what they have done and are currently doing to boost the sector, examine best practices and challenges in the sanitation sector in Ghana and offer the opportunity for businesses to advertise their products or services.
The others are: create an advocacy platform for players within the sector and other stakeholders to amplify activities in the sector, drive competition among regions, districts/municipalities/metropolises and constituencies and position improved sanitation as the responsibility of all and a lifestyle agenda.
Collaboration
Sanitation giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) , the Environmental Services Providers Association (ESPA) and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources are partnering the GCGL in the campaign.
The GCGL is determined to make the most out of the campaign to help make Ghana the clean country all are yearning for.
As the Editor of the flagship Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, said: “We are on the path of getting it right, and we shall definitely get there.”
In its 70-plus years of existence, the Graphic Group has made sanitation issues a major area of attention, and is poised to take this interest a notch higher.
Cleanest city/country
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has set an ambitious target to make Accra and Ghana the cleanest city and country in Africa by the end of his second term.
The country is said to lose about $290 million annually due to poor sanitation.
The amount is equivalent to $12 per person per year which translates to 1.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.