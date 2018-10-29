Graphic gets new MD

The National Media Commission (NMC), in consultation with the President, has appointed Mr Benjamin Ato Afful as the new Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL)
.
A statement signed by the Chairman of the NMC, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, and issued in Accra last Friday also mentioned Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, a media practitioner, as the new General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).
The statement, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), also said Mr Augustine Yampson had been appointed Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
The appointments were made in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and governing boards of state-owned media organisations, in consultation with the President.
Ato Afful
A brand and media strategist, Mr Afful has extensive operational experience and played senior management roles in Pan African advertising, brand management, broadcast television, digital media, content creation, international business leadership and entrepreneurial-level strategic support and operational management.
He also has incredible management experience and deep technical appreciation and operational media expertise to match.
Career
Mr Afful has been a member of the Executive Council and trainer of the Advertising Association of Ghana.
He was also Managing Director of TXTGhana, InfoBoxx, the Amsterdam Film School and EM Studios, The Netherlands and Belgium.
He also served as
Mr Afful was once the chief operating officer of MultiTV, which is part of Multimedia Broadcasting Limited, Ghana, and a marketing communications consultant for MTN Ghana.
He also served as Managing Director of Ogilvy Africa’s network of Africa partner agencies and Director, Marketing & Brand Management, TV3 Network Limited, Ghana (Media Prima Berhad), and was responsible for the sales, brand marketing, content development & management, programming and public relations units.
Additionally, Mr Afful was the Director of Operations, English West Africa, and General Manager, Nigeria for TV Africa (Africa Media Group); the Media Director and board member, Ogilvy Africa, Cape Town & Johannesburg, and Media Director and Business Director, Ogilvy Ghana (formerly MMRS Ogilvy).
“I am passionate about people development, particularly employing mentoring and coaching as key tools in building coherent teams.
“My people leadership style focuses on honing key strengths of