Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense: KNUST, UEW, UCC in epic final today

Kwame Larweh Oct - 21 - 2023 , 09:51

Three schools at the tertiary level will battle it out today at the grand final of Version Five (Version 5) of the Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge slated for the studios of TV3 in Accra.

The schools are defending champions, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), representing the northern zone; and two middle zone schools, namely University of Education Winneba, a first-time finalist, and two-time winners, University of Cape Coast.

Format

The three will battle it out in five rounds of a two-hour intensive practical session in an epic contest which starts at 10 a.m.

With two students representing each school, the first round of quiz will entail theoretical questions, while the second round of questions will deal with practicals and calculations.

In the third round, which is the problem of the day, the competitors will be tasked with solving a practical business problem by the quiz-master before answering questions on entrepreneurship.

The fourth round will comprise two sections; the first dealing with questions related to the Graphic Business newspaper, while the second section will entail questions requiring true or false answers.

In the final and fifth round, students will be made to answer riddles.

Rewards, awards

Mouthwatering rewards put together by organisers of the coveted contest, Graphic Communications Group Limited, and its sponsors, will be presented to all the participating schools in the final depending on their positions for the day.

These include cash rewards, laptops, tablets, internship opportunities, slots to undertake national service with sponsors and partners, insurance for participating students, among others.

The Head of Events, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Kwabena Asante Berko, told the Daily Graphic that all was set for the grand final on Saturday.

“This competition prepares these students to bridge the skills gap with the companies in the market and acquaint them with what goes on in these business entities,” he noted.

He revealed that the choice of TV3 for this year’s final was to ensure there was a charged atmosphere to make the competition lively.

The Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge is an initiative by the Graphic Business, a brand of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), that provides a platform to tertiary business schools in the country to showcase the quality of the education given to students by squaring them off against their contemporaries.

By doing so, GCGL aims to identify students with high business acumen who will engage their peers in meaningful business discussions and serve as role models and mentors to young business students.

The fifth edition, dubbed: the Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge 5.0, attracted the highest number of tertiary schools to the nation’s premier business schools competition.

Sponsors

The quiz is partnered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana which provides all the technical aspects of the competition, including the setting and marking of questions and vetting.

The Chartered Institute of Management and Accountancy also provides some human support in the form of provision of judges and personnel.

Other sponsors include MTN Ghana, GLICO, Price WaterHouse Coopers (PWC) and COMPU Ghana.