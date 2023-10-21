Nkrumah's commitment to common man must guide leaders - Sam Jonah

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Oct - 21 - 2023 , 10:14

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sir Sam Jonah has stated that Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's unwavering commitment to serve the interest of the common man must be a guiding light for our leaders yesterday.

He said it was not too late to go back to some of the policy ideas of Ghana's first President in efforts to restore the African continent on the path of development.

He said "sankofa" to wit, going back for the good in his deep well-meaning polices would help to restore the deep depth of damage done in the management of the continent's resources.

Sir Sam Jonah said this at the first part of a two-day 13th Kwame Nkrumah Memorial lectures organised by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) last Thursday.

It was on the theme: “Diaspora, Pan- Africanism and Spiritual awakening: Nkrumah's years Abroad and as Head of State.”

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial lectures series was instituted by the UCC in 1974 and inaugurated in November 1976 by its first Chancellor, Dr Archie Casely Hayford.

It is dedicated to the memory of the first President of Ghana and seeks to address socio-economic and political developmental challenges facing Africa and the Black world in general.

Endearing relevance

Sir Jonah said it was important that the current crop of African leaders explored the endearing relevance of Dr Nkrumah's ideas and legacy to make a positive impact on the continent's transformation agenda.

He said Osagyefo's legacy resonated across the continent and beyond and was universally acknowledged as the greatest African leader in post colonial Africa for good reason, saying his role in emancipating Africa from colonial rule, ideas and leadership transcended his time, leaving an indelible mark in the course of history.

He said Dr Nkrumah foresaw and wrote about the future challenges of the African continent as contained in his extensive writings that extended to the multifaceted challenges including political, social and economic challenges that continued to face the continent.

He lauded Dr Nkrumah's intense passion and commitment for the welfare of the common man saying his ideas continued to shape the aspirations of some leaders and citizens in their struggle for a better Africa and world.

Delivering the first part of the two-day lecture and special his lecture last Thursday on the theme, :Diaspora, Intellectual and Spiritual awakening: Nkrumah's years Abroad and as Head of State”, a Professor of history and African and African American Studies at the Harvard University, Prof. Emmanuel Akyeampong, said Dr Nkrumah personnel life, temperament and personality was a great source for study.

Dr Akyeampong who is also, the Ellen Gurney Professor of History, traced Dr Nkrumah's life from his primary school days to his schooling and pan africanist activities and political struggle for independence and his rule.

Spiritual relations

He noted that it was relevant to relook his social and spiritual relations, saying his ideologies on religion, women and money impacted how he socialised and governed.

The Vice-Chancellor of the UCC, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, said the series was to re-echo the dreams and aspirations of the founder and bring to bear the quality of education offered at the UCC.