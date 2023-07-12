Graphic, Absa deepen business relations

Maclean Kwofi Jul - 12 - 2023 , 05:29

The management of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has paid a working visit to Absa Bank Ghana Limited to deepen business relations and complement each other in their activities.

The meeting was to further build on the relationship between the bank and the media house, discuss areas of collaboration and introduce the new Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, who has oversight responsibility for the Daily Graphic, its sister brands as well as the news Department.

The GCGL delegation was led by its Managing Director (MD), Ato Afful, and included the Director, Marketing, Franklin Sowa, and the Corporate Communications Manager, Emmanuel Agyei Arthur.

The MD of Absa Bank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, and the Director in charge of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Nana Essifuah Boison, received the GCGL delegation.

Let’s partner

Mr Afful stated that given the development in the business environment, there was the need for firms to build stronger partnerships for mutual growth.

“Considering the development in the ecosystem of both firms, there is the need for us to create an opportune time to meet and discuss how to improve the environment for mutual benefit,” he said.

“Our mission for the visit is two-fold: the first is introduce the new Editor of Graphic and the second, to deepen and build strong business relationships with the bank,” Mr Afful explained.

He explained that given the difficulties in the business landscape, it was crucial for firms such as the bank and the media house to collaborate to reach the target audience.

The MD of Graphic said the quest of the GCGL showed a great testament to leadership and systems embedded in the Africanacity of the Absa brand.

“So, we are here to tap into that great leadership you have shown in banking and ensure that there is a mutual benefit for all.

Today, many people spend money with people they know and like,” Mr Afful posited.

Absa grateful

Mrs Osei-Poku, for her part, expressed the gratitude of the bank to forge such a close relationship with the GCGL.

“For us, we have always maintained a good relationship with Graphic as 60 per cent of our print business is meant for the GCGL.

We also subscribe to the Graphic digital app, GraphicNews Plus, for our senior management members,” she said.

The Absa MD commended the GCGL for the support it had extended to the bank over the years through publications in its various brands.

The bank, she said, was always eager to establish better collaboration that would be beneficial to both organisations, as well as the nation.

The MD of Absa indicated how the bank saw the GCGL as one of the most credible and vibrant media organisations in the country for which reason the bank was ready to leverage the relationship between the two parties for growth.

“We have seen programmes and initiatives from Graphic such as the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge and other roundtable events which we can partner in the future,” the Absa MD added.