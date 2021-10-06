GPHA records 34% half-year growth

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) recorded a growth of 34 per cent above its budget in the first half of the year.
That was in spite of its inability to come to the finality of the 20 per cent container business between it and the Meridian Port Services (MPS).
According to the Director-General of the authority, Mr. Michael Luguje, while the Tema Port within the period of January to June this year saw a 39 per cent growth, the Takoradi Port also saw a growth of 29 per cent growth mainly from the bulk cargo of manganese and bauxite.
Mr. Luguje disclosed this during an orientation programme held for members of the newly reconstituted board of the authority at the Tema Port last Monday.
The orientation programme was aimed at getting the board members to understand the business of the authority so they could help management in policy direction and business continuity.
Board members
The board, chaired by Mr. Isaac Osei has other members as Ms. Mabel Sagoe of the Ministry of Transport; Ms. Benonita Bismarck of the Ghana Shippers Authority; Mr. Clement Osei-Amoako of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Ms. Francisca Oteng-Mensah, the President’s nominee.
The other members are Mr. Adam Imoru Ayarna representing the private shipping lines; Dr. Michael Adjei Anyetei of the Ghana Railway Company Limited; Mr. Kofi Arhin representing the employees of GPHA, as well as Mr. Luguje and his two deputies in charge of Tema and Takoradi Ports, namely Ms. Sandra Opoku and Capt Ebenezer Afadzi.
Container traffic
Mr. Luguje indicated that the growth in container traffic to the country was an indication that there was a lot of confidence about the country’s economy.
For 2020 fiscal year, Mr. Luguje indicated that whereas the authority’s projection was to reach one million twenty foot equivalent (TEU) of cargo, they ended up doing 1.28 million, a feat he described as very significant despite 2020 being a COVID-19 year.
He pointed out that the GPHA presently was able to accommodate vessels within its threshold of 11 metre draft and they were doing that to the best of their ability.
However, the limitation was as a result of the MPS Terminal Three facility receiving much bigger vessels owing to the growth in volumes corresponding to their facility.
Board chairman
Mr. Osei, in his remarks, said the orientation was necessary to enable the members be abreast of the business of the authority.
“What is becoming increasingly clear is that there are other countries that use Ghana’s ports and that must have implications for revenue generation and further help position the country as a gateway and a major transit point,” he stated.