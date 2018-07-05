Govt honours first 10 career diplomats

The first 10 Ghanaian Foreign Service officers were yesterday honoured by the government for their invaluable contributions towards advancing and promoting the image of the country
The deceased are Ambassadors Alexander Quayson-Sackey, Kenneth Kweku Sinaman Dadzie, Frank Edmund
The awardees were presented with a plaque each by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while an accompanying citation was read by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.
Addressing the gathering, which included former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo said the 10 served their nation with “distinction and dedication”.
Landmarks
He said the 10 Ambassadors left so many identifiable diplomatic achievements and landmarks that had served to enhance the image of Ghana.
“They achieved legendary status in the annals of Ghana’s Public Service. The present generation of Foreign Service officers should emulate them and draw the required inspiration from their legacies with the determination to match, if not excel, their enviable records,” he added.
The President, who served as a Foreign Minister in the Kufuor administration, noted with pride that the 10, in their individual capacities, represented the most visible symbol of Ghana.
Best selection
He said the G-10
He commended the families of the former diplomats for the sacrifices and support they offered the 10 as they served their country with distinction and saluted the Minister of Foreign Affairs for putting the awards ceremony together.
On behalf of his colleagues, Ambassador Akwei said they were touched by the honour, as it was novel and symbolic.
That, he said, was because never had the 10 been the object of such peculiar and unique act of Presidential recognition reflecting the desire of their country to express its appreciation for the role they played as pioneers of