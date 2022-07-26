Govt has not reinstated toll collection across the country - Roads Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has clarified that the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country.
In a press statement issued Tuesday (July 26, 2022) evening to clarify the Finance Minister's Statement on the Collection of Road Tolls in the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review, the ministry stated: "the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country."
"We further wish to clarify that the Finance Minister's reference to tolls in the Budget review was in respect of PPP road projects only," it said.
Below is a copy of the press statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Relations at the Roads and Highways Ministry
Clarification of the Finance Minister's Statement on the Collection of Road Tolls in the Mid-Year Budget Statement
1. Following the presentation of the mid-year budget statement of the Government of Ghana for the 2022 financial year by the Hon. Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday 25th Julv 2022, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has noted with concern reports in some sections of the media and various discussions of the re-introduction of toll collection in the country.
2. The Ministry wishes to state for the avoidance of doubt that the Finance Minister whiles speaking about the financing arrangements for the Accra-Tema Motorway and
Extension Project stated that "When completed, the CA (Concessional Agreement) is expected to be approved by the PPP Committee. Cabinet and Parliament.
The completed road will be tolled to recover the whole life cost of the completed infrastructure as well as pay lenders and provide a return for equity investors."
3. He further stated that "All PPP projects must be self-financing and will be tolled.
4. The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the government has not reinstated toll collection across the country. We further wish to clarify that the Finance Minister's
reference to tolls in the Budget review was in respect of PPP road projects only.
5. The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that the government will continue to use innovative means to finance road projects across the country.