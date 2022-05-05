Govt commended for exemplary leadership in good governance

A former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper, has commended the government for its leadership in good governance and economic progress on the African continent.
He said the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, “is providing real leadership in making tough decisions as Ghana navigates its way forward”.
“The government is providing valuable leadership for Ghana at an incredibly difficult time, not only for this country but all of us.
“Coming out of a pandemic, we have entered into a war of global significance and global economic challenges,” Mr Harper added.
He made the commendation at a ceremony to confer the Young Democrats Union of Africa (YDUA) African Peace Award on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday for his many years of service of rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace.
The former Canadian Prime Minister, whose tenure spanned 2006 to 2015, further said Ghana had been a partner of Canada since independence, and that Ghana continued to enjoy a tremendous reputation in Canada.
Mr Harper, who is the current Chairman of the International Democrats Union (IDU), assured the government of the support of the union, saying: “I want you to always count on us at the IDU as your friends and partners.”
IDU
Founded in 1983, the IDU seeks to promote the notion of free and democratic societies around the world.
It also promotes the concept of societies based on the rule of law, justice and progress through market-based economic reforms.
The IDU is spread across the world, including Ghana, where the NPP is considered its leading light.
The IDU, through its youth wing, the YDUA, is representing and projecting the values and ideals of the centre-right political ideology, especially on the African continent.
To that end, the YDUA held its maiden public lecture in Accra yesterday on “Governance in Africa”, with Mr Harper as the main speaker.
The chairman is credited with the conceptualisation of the European Union (EU)-Canada comprehensive economic trade agreement — an agreement between the EU and Canada to cut tariffs and promote trade between them.
Relationship
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the memento on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, said the country appreciated its flourishing relationship with the IDU, “especially for us on the right side of the political spectrum”.
He said the pursuit to deepen democratic ideals in the country was valued by all, the reason it had been successful since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.
Dr Bawumia commended the conveners of the initiative, led by the President of YDUA, Louisa Atta-Agyemang, for their effort to shape quality governance and advance the values of centre-right ideology in Africa.
“Our responsibility as leadership is clearly to the youth. In this direction, I believe that the initiative to organise a high-level lecture series on governance is an important tool to provide information and education for young people to ensure they take part in the political and democratic process,” he said.
Dr Bawumia added that the government would continue to champion democratic values that offered the people true opportunity to be part of the process.
He paid tribute to Mr Harper for his contribution to governance and democracy, as well as championing the ideals of the centre right.
Presenting the YDUA African Peace Award, Mrs Atta-Agyemang said the continent, especially West Africa, had, over the last few years, experienced some political turbulence and commended efforts to stabilise the region.