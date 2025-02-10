Next article: Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption - President Mahama

Featured

Government sets up two committees to reform passport services and protect Ghanaian migrant workers

Mohammed Ali Feb - 10 - 2025 , 15:40 2 minutes read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established two committees to improve passport processing and safeguard the rights of Ghanaian migrant workers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the announcement on Monday, February 10, 2025, while addressing ministry staff.

Advertisement

He stressed the need to digitise passport services, cut bureaucratic delays, and introduce a 24-hour passport office to improve accessibility.

“There is growing concern among Ghanaians about the inconvenience of acquiring passports. We need full digitalisation and courier services to deliver passports directly to applicants. Thousands remain uncollected, and this must change,” Ablakwa stated.

Advertisement

He criticised the repeated collection of biometric data by multiple government agencies, calling it a “waste of man-hours.”

He revealed that discussions were underway with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and foreign technical experts to integrate biometric systems across institutions such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the health service, and the passport office.

“If government already has your biometrics, why should you provide them again for every service? This happens only in Ghana, and it must stop,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa announced that the ministry would pilot a 24-hour passport office as part of President John Mahama’s vision of a 24-hour economy.

He said extending passport operations around the clock could create more jobs and potentially triple staff numbers.

Committee on migration and welfare of Ghanaians abroad

The second committee will focus on the welfare of Ghanaian migrant workers, particularly those vulnerable to exploitation. Ablakwa expressed concern over the treatment of Ghanaians working in certain foreign countries, saying some private agencies take advantage of them.

“Too many of our compatriots are subjected to abuse. Some agencies seize their passports, take more than half their earnings, and exploit them. This has to change,” he said.

The minister called for government-to-government agreements to regulate Ghanaian labour migration, ensuring fair treatment and economic benefits for the country.

He pointed to countries like Cuba and Indonesia, which have successfully negotiated similar agreements.

“Cuba earns millions annually from its doctors working abroad. Why can’t Ghana also benefit from structured migration policies?” he asked.

The two committees have been given a one-month deadline to submit their recommendations. Once finalised, the ministry will roll out measures to address the challenges.

Mr Ablakwa assured ministry staff that their welfare remains a priority, citing his past advocacy for the restoration of duty waivers for diplomats returning from postings abroad.