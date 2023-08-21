Government increases budget for flagship programmes — SDGR eport

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 21 - 2023 , 19:22

Budgetary allocation for the government’s key flagship programmes increased from GH¢2.85 billion in 2021 to GH¢5.1 billion last year, the country’s latest Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) budget and expenditure report has revealed.

The 2022 report also indicates that the government increased allocations for industry with GH¢216.29 million and agriculture with GH¢ 514 million.

Additionally, the government spent more on health, gender and education as part of efforts to mitigate the negative effects of the global economic situation on the local economy.

The report, which was launched last Wednesday (August 16), serves as a roadmap for the county’s journey towards sustainable development by outlining the achievements, setbacks and actions required to accelerate progress.

Flagship programmes

The flagship programmes captured in the report include Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), One-district, One-factory (1D1F), Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), Ghana School Feeding Programme, Railways Development, Agenda 111 and Coastal Fish Landing Sites.

Impact

In a speech read on his behalf, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, explained that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the global community, saying Ghana was not an exemption.

The pandemic, he said, had disrupted the economy, strained its healthcare system and posed formidable obstacles to the progress the country had envisioned in the pursuit of the SDGs.

He added that the Russia-Ukraine war significantly impacted global oil prices and disrupted the supply of essential inputs for the country’s agricultural sector.

“These events had ripple effects on our economy and posed additional challenges to our sustainable development agenda.

Despite these setbacks, Ghana has remained steadfast in its commitment to the SDGs and continues to strive for progress,” he said.

The minister said the Ghana CARES Obaatanpa programme, one of the government’s flagship initiatives, would enable the government to realign its resources, prioritise critical sectors and make strategic investments that would drive economic growth and social progress.

Strategy

The government, Mr Ofori-Atta further stated, was aligning its efforts with the SDGs, to strategically address the challenges brought about by global events and ensure that policies and actions remained focused on sustainable development.

He stressed the need to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors to leverage the expertise, innovation and resources of both to achieve transformative results.

“This collaborative approach ensures that our actions are not only sustainable but also have a lasting impact on the lives of our citizens,” he added.

Funding

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, Eva Esselba Mends, said the 2022 SDGs Report was the fourth to be conducted by the country and that Ghana was also among the few countries which had developed the SDGs Report.

She said the report indicated that there was a need for the government to increase funding in promoting food security, health, education and gender parity.

The Chief Director said the government would leverage private sector funds, donor support and the country's resources to finance the SDGs.

UNICEF

The Chief of Section, Social Policy and Inclusion at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Paulina Mulhovo, commended the government for significant commitments made in the 2022 budget.

She called for accelerated efforts in the area of education and health, saying the two were key to developing the human capital of the country and subsequently, the economy.

Ms Mulhovo added that her outfit was committed to working with the government to ensure that no child was left behind in the achievement of the SDGs.