Government committed to technical and vocational training - YEA

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 29 - 2024 , 08:01

The Deputy CEO of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, has expressed concern on Ghana's artisanal industry slipping into the hands of neighbouring countries.

Alhaji Bashiru however was happy that government was working to revitalise the artisanal space with substantial resources channeled into that space to broaden the scope of technical and vocational education training (TVET) across the nation.

He made this remark at the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of forklift and mobile crane operators which took place at the Regional Maritime University in Accra recently.

The graduation was on the theme: "Equipping African Youth with employable skills critical for sub–Regional Security and Development”.

According to him, today TVET institutions stand as strongholds of practical knowledge, poised to rejuvenate the collapsing artisanal sector and drive economic growth identifying collaborations between agencies like the YEA and TVET services as part of concerted efforts to support aspiring artisans.

Alhaji Bashiru proposed a partnership between the Regional Maritime University and YEA to pioneer training sessions for head porters, adding that such an initiative would not only empower the youth but also align with the broader agenda of tackling Africa's burgeoning youth unemployment crisis.

“Ghana’s unemployment rate stands at 14.7 percent, a figure poised to escalate without proactive intervention,” he said, pointing out that traditional academic pursuits no longer guarantee employment; instead, the job market clamors for skilled professional’s adept in fields like technology, oil and gas, and various trades.

He lauded the efforts of the Regional Maritime University for the key role they play in supplying the workforce with competent technocrats and artisans and for their pivotal role in shaping Ghana's job landscape.

The President of the National Association of Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators Ghana (NAHEOG), Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, in his remarks, emphasised the indispensable role of equipping youth with employable skills in a world characterized by constant change and myriad challenges amidst beckoning opportunities.

He underscored the significance of the heavy-duty equipment operation field, labeling it as a cornerstone sector that bolsters numerous industries and propels economic advancement across the continent.

He challenged the new cohort of operators to recognize their pivotal role in shaping the future of Africa, from construction sites to mining operations, and from transportation networks to energy infrastructure.

Beyond their technical acumen and proficiency with machinery, Mr. Eyiah highlighted the graduates' embodiment of resilience, determination, and ingenuity, qualities emblematic of African youth. He hailed them as the vanguards of change, the architects of tomorrow, tasked with spearheading progress and development at every juncture.

He urged the graduating students to embrace responsibility, diligence, and a steadfast commitment to safety, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism in their endeavors.

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, Dr. Jethro Brooks Jnr, called on member states of the University to support the training with the necessary facilities and resources to ensure the programmes remain at the forefront of industry standard.

He also called on industry to provide slots for industrial attachment to trainees adding that practical experience is invaluable and will greatly enhance the competence and readiness of graduates.