Goaso Krontihene found dead in the bush

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 04 - 2023 , 15:07

The Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Areas in the Ahafo Region, Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma, has been found dead in the bush.

Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma reportedly went missing in the last six days.

His body was however found on Monday morning in the bush, raising suspicions of murder.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Currently, friends of the deceased have started sharing their condolences on social media.

Graphic Online will update readers on this story.