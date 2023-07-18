GNPC hands over projects in Central Region

Timothy Gobah Jul - 18 - 2023 , 07:30

The vision of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah, to consolidate sustainable corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies in the corporation’s business model has been further boosted.

This follows the commencement of a week-long tour to commission several of GNPC’s completed infrastructure projects across five regions in Ghana.

The regions are Central, Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, and the Greater Accra Region.

Projects

Starting from the Central Region, GNPC, through its CSR arm, the GNPC Foundation, handed over six completed projects to some beneficiary schools and a community in the region.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, led a team to commission the facilities on behalf of the CEO.

He handed over the keys to two sanitary facilities at Ghana National College in Cape Coast to help alleviate the school’s challenge with hygiene and sanitation posed by inadequate infrastructure.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Joseph Ato Sarpong, thanked the GNPC for the support and added that: “The donation couldn’t have been timelier as it coincides with the school’s 75th anniversary celebration”.

At Ekumfi Abor, the Chief of the area, Nana Amoasi, received keys to a new 12-unit sanitary facility to help solve the community’s long-standing issue of open defecation.

Nana Edumadze Forson expressed gratitude to the GNPC on behalf of the Chief, and promised to put the facility to good use.

The Assembly Member for the Abor electoral area, Dominic Kwame Nyame, said the project would serve its intended purpose of providing many community members that were without befitting toilet facilities the opportunity to now access a more human structure to curb the unhealthy, indiscriminate practices which posed several health risks.

The team further stopped at Besease Senior High School at Ajumako, also in the Central Region, where they handed over a five-chamber Science Laboratory with an ICT Centre to the school to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Francis Afari-Sackey, commended GNPC for its reliability and foresight in investing in schools and by extension Ghana’s future.

He said the lab would improve the quality of the education process at the school with the new opportunity for it to be more practical.

Climaxing activities in the region, a 160-bed capacity girls’ dormitory with a 12-seater sanitary unit was handed over to Mando Secondary High Technical School at a short ceremony, chaired by Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, the Paramount Chief of Enyan Abasa Traditional Council, who is also the vice president of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Chief of Mando, Nana Okomfo Afful X, also expressed his gratitude for the facilities and assured his personal oversight to ensure their proper maintenance.

Advice

Advising the students, the District Chief Executive of Ajumako, Ransford Nyarko, charged them to take full advantage of the improvements in the infrastructure and be more studious as education offered the surest path to success in life.

Expressing her relief for the facilities and appreciation to GNPC, the Headmistress of the school, Ms Roseline A. Sackey, said the school’s authorities could finally take a restful pause after years of enduring sleepless nights navigating their infrastructural deficits in an attempt to improve performance and standards.

She further assured that the facilities would be well maintained.