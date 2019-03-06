GNPC Foundation provides boreholes for 40 communities

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has provided 40 communities in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions with boreholes to help address the perennial water shortage and access to potable water faced by the beneficiary communities.
The foundation said it was set to construct 120 boreholes this year in the three northern regions to address the lack of access to potable water in needy communities in these regions.
At the handover ceremony of one of the newly constructed boreholes at Kanshegu in the Savelugu Municipality in the Northern Region, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Mr Dominic Eduah, said the provision of the boreholes was based on a need assessment of the communities.
He added that the beneficiary communities saw the provision of the water facility as a priority to lessen their plight of having to trek long distances in search of water for drinking and household chores.
Mr Eduah explained that the foundation was the CSI arm of the GNPC pivoted on three thematic units namely, education and training , economic empowerment and environment and social amenities.
All of that, he said, existed to drive development through community engagement and interventions by bringing relief to communities and people within the GNPC's production enclave which now stretched across six regions with the GNPC currently prospecting for hydrocarbons in the Voltaian Basin.
Appreciation
The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the GNPC for the provision of the boreholes for the communities, saying it would go a long way to improve on the standard of living of the people.
He urged the beneficiary communities of the water project to take good care of the facility to increase its lifespan.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Savelugu, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu, Alhaji Sumed Gunu, also thanked the foundation for the support and appealed for help to address the lack of classroom blocks and furniture faced by both basic and Senior High Schools (SHS) in the municipality.
They further appealed to the foundation to extend the GNPC's scholarship scheme to the area to enable needy brilliant students in the municipality to pursue tertiary education.
The Chief of Kanshegu, Naa Amadu Mahama, on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Savelugu, Yoo-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai V, and the people, thanked the GNPC for the gesture.