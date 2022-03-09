GNFS warns public against recruitment scam

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has warned the public, especially prospective recruits, to desist from making any payment to any third party with the intent of being recruited into the service.
It said recruitment into the service was done transparently and had, therefore, not contracted any person or group of persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf.
Procedure
In a press statement signed and issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr Timothy Osafo Affum, the recruitment into the service could only be done through purchasing of forms online, successfully going through the body selection exercise, writing an examination and being medically examined before appointment letter could be issued.
“No one can circumvent any of the above procedures and processes by paying any amount of money to any middle-man with the aim of facilitating their recruitment into the Service,” he said.
Warning
Mr Affum, therefore, warned the citizenry that it would cooperate with other state agencies to arrest and prosecute all such offenders be it personnel of the service or others who had made it a habit to defraud prospective recruits.
He assured that the service was committed to open, transparent and credible process.