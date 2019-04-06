GNFS organises pulling out ceremony for Dr Gaisie

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) organised a pulling-out ceremony for the retired Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, in Accra yesterday, after 29 years of dedicated service.
The ceremony, which was performed at the Headquarters of the GNFS and observed by both senior and junior officers, as well as family members and friends of the retired CFO, was the first of its kind by the service since 1963.
Achievements
Dr Gaisie was appointed CFO in 2014 and he retired in 2018.
According to the GNFS, he chalked up some successes during his tenure, including the facilitation of the release of GH¢1 million to the service as rent advance for personnel, the introduction of a weekly uniform code and training of officers at the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and other institutions abroad.
He also facilitated the supply of 60 fire tenders, 13 recovery trucks, 10 water tenders and four turntable ladders.
He also ensured a medical screening programme for 640 senior officers and 2,000 junior officers across the country, the organisation a medal awards ceremony for personnel and the media, among many other achievements.
Farewell speech
Dr Gaisie thanked the GNFS for the honour done him, saying that “an institution which does not honour its members is not worth dying for”.
He said the event would encourage other officers to apply discipline and dedication in their line of duty.
He entreated staff and employees not to consider retirees as outsiders, saying: “If you retire, it does not mean you are absolutely out of the system; we have the experience and we still have many things to share.”
The retired CFO further advised senior officers not to see their position as possession because “after my long years of service, I have finally retired, the same way one day you will all retire. Others came before you and others must come after you because once there is an entrance, there is definitely an exit. Your aptitude and attitude is what will take you to your altitude”.
Commendation
CFO Edwin Ekow Blankson commended the retired CFO for his immense contribution to the service.
He said Dr Gaisie, during his tenure, cared for the welfare of personnel of the service and that his achievements were visible to all.
He indicated that the service would continue to tap Dr Gaisie’s rich experience, adding: “Your inhalation of toxic fumes, as well as your fire grounds injuries, is all over.
However, your duty as a fire firefighter is not over.”
For his part, a Deputy Minister of the Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, expressed appreciation to Dr Gaisie for rising through the ranks to become the CFO who introduced many innovations resulting in general improvement in the service.
“A country that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for. Therefore, recognising the contributions of such a distinguished person serves as a source of inspiration to young ones as they also strive to follow your footsteps to make our country stronger and greater,” he said.
The deputy minister assured the officers of the government’s commitment to provide them with the needed resources and equipment to enable them to carry out their mandate in a more professional manner.