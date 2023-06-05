GJA urges Fair Wages to stop deducting allowances from GBC members

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 05 - 2023 , 18:51

The Greater Accra Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has added its voice to calls on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to cease, with immediate effect, the deduction of allowances from the salaries of staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and allow for an amicable and conclusive settlement of the current impasse between the two groups.

The Accra chapter of the GJA in a statement on Monday, June 5, 2023, signed by its Chairman, Charles Benoni Okine, said it has come to their notice that "the deductions are creating serious financial, psychological and emotional challenges for our members, a development which demands immediate attention."

"It has been established that senior management staff have lost about 33 per cent of their salaries following the implementation of a directive we find most disturbing in view of the fact that, these allowances, we are told, had been fixed for the past 15 years and are part of the negotiated and approved conditions of service," he noted.

He expressed surprise that after many years of implementation, "this purported ‘illegality’ has now come to the attention of the FWSC", calling on the Ministry of Information, to as a matter of urgency, step in to stop the deductions and allow for proper discussions on the matter.

Below is the statement from GJA, Accra chapter

The Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to add its voice to calls on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to cease, with immediate effect, the deduction of allowances from the salaries of our members and allow for an amicable and conclusive settlement of the current impasse.

We are informed that the deductions are creating serious financial, psychological and emotional challenges for our members, a development which demands immediate attention.

It has been established that senior management staff have lost about 33 per cent of their salaries following the implementation of a directive we find most disturbing in view of the fact that, these allowances, we are told, had been fixed for the past 15 years and are part of the negotiated and approved conditions of service.

The chapter finds it baffling that after many years of implementation, this purported ‘illegality’ has now come to the attention of the FWSC.

We call on the Ministry of Information, to as a matter of urgency, step in to stop the deductions and allow for proper discussions on the matter.

Much as we will not condone any illegalities, we also think that, our members should, under no circumstance, be made worse off because of a problem they did not cause.

The role of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in information dissemination throughout the country and beyond cannot be over emphasized hence, the nation cannot stand aloof to watch the strike happen or the deductions continue.

All efforts must be made to ensure that, there is peace and understanding at GBC to prevent uninterrupted service to the nation. We also call on all affected workers, including our regional branch members to stay calm for the authorities to do what is right to maintain industrial harmony.

Signed

Charles Benoni Okine