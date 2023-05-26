GJA inaugurates committees to enhance efficiency

Delali Sika May - 26 - 2023 , 07:39

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has inaugurated statutory committees to enhance the efficient running of the organisation.

They are the Membership Vetting Committee (MVC), the Professional Development Committee (PDC), the Social Affairs Committee (SAC), the International Relations Committee ( IRC), and the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee (FRMC) pursuant to Articles 30 and 31 of the GJA 2004 Constitution.

Also constituted was the Ethics and Disciplinary Council (EDC) as enshrined in Article 42 of the association’s constitution.

Additionally, a Project Management Committee (PMC) and a Social Media Visibility Committee (SMVC) were also inaugurated in line with Article 30(a)(vi) of the constitution.

Rationale

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, who addressed members of the various committees in Accra yesterday, said their establishment was in fulfilment of a constitutional obligation and a crucial step towards repositioning the association for better outcomes.

“We want people to see us as the umbrella association for all media practitioners with the responsibility of promoting the highest professional standards.

“We are not oblivious of the importance of the media as the country works towards economic recovery amid political activities ahead of the 2024 general election.

Media practitioners are going to play pivotal roles in these and other activities,” he said.

Efforts

Mr Dwumfour further entreated the committee members to give their best despite the fact that their work came with no stipends.

The Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong, said his outfit supports the association in its strive to uphold the values of the journalism profession.

Committee members

Members of the MVC are the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour; A. B. Kafui Kanyi of the Ghana News Agency (GNA); Seth Eyiah from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Mary Mensah of the Daily Graphic, and Nana Yaa Konadu of UTV.

Members of the PDC are the GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah; Tina Aforo-Yeboah, former Editor of The Spectator; Ekuoba Gyasi of Atinka FM, Daniel Kenu of the Daily Graphic, and Ernest Obeng-Anim of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The SAC members consists of the GJA National Organising Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi; Grace Nana Esi Boateng of Oman FM, John Vigah of the Ghanaian Times, Peter Ankomah of the Daily Dispatch, and Alice Tettey of the Ghana News Agency, Cape Coast.

Members of the IRC are the GJA Vice-President, Linda Asante Agyei; Ramsey Benambe of the Ghana News Agency, Suleiman Mustapha of the Daily Graphic, Nii Odartey Lamptey of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Zambaga Rufai of Metro TV.

For the FRMC, the members are the GJA Treasurer, Audrey Dekalu; Donald Ato Dapatem of the Daily Graphic, Samuel Ofori Ayim of Atinka FM, Mabel Aku Baneseh of CREDICOMMS Limited, and Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah, former Editorial Manager, GNA.

Members of the Ethics and Disciplinary Council are Colonel (retd) Mbawine Atintande; the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr; former Director of News, GTV, Betty Apau-Oppong; lecturer, University of Media, Arts and Communication Studies,Tanko Musah Zakaria, and former Director of News, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mavis Kitcher.

For the PMC and SMVC, members are the GJA Public Affairs Officer, Rebecca Ekpe; a former Night Editor, Daily Graphic, Vance Azu; the Editor, Sena Radio Online, Michael Mawugbe; Maame Efua Mensah of UTV; the Editor, The Spectator, Emmanuel Amponsah; Fred Smith of Joy FM, and Kissi Yeboah, formerly of the GNA, among others.